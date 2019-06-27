DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

DynTek stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. DynTek has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of -0.11.

DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DynTek had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $44.53 million during the quarter.

DynTek, Inc provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions.

