Dynasil Co. of America (NASDAQ:DYSL) Short Interest Update

Dynasil Co. of America (NASDAQ:DYSL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 17,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Dynasil Co. of America stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.99. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,404. Dynasil Co. of America has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.32.
Dynasil Co. of America Company Profile
