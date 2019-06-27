Dynasil Co. of America (NASDAQ:DYSL) Short Interest Update

Dynasil Co. of America (NASDAQ:DYSL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 17,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Dynasil Co. of America stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.99. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,404. Dynasil Co. of America has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Dynasil Co. of America Company Profile

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors.

