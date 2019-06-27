DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on DXPE. BidaskClub upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DXP Enterprises in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens set a $47.00 price objective on DXP Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 727.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,914. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $685.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.87 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

