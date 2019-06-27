Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Trading Down 5.7%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.44. 16,362,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 11,829,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TZA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 358.0% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 112,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 88,133 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.