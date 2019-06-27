Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) rose 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.01 and last traded at $5.97. Approximately 1,052,182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,117,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

DPLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Diplomat Pharmacy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diplomat Pharmacy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diplomat Pharmacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Diplomat Pharmacy from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Get Diplomat Pharmacy alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $422.86 million, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.26). Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 216,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diplomat Pharmacy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO)

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.