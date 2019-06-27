Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) CFO Sells $161,205.00 in Stock

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $161,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,663.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FANG stock opened at $107.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $85.19 and a 12 month high of $140.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.16 million. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delek Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 221,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after acquiring an additional 27,060 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 126,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,794,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,957,000 after buying an additional 18,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

