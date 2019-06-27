Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Derwent London (LON:DLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DLN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Numis Securities lowered shares of Derwent London to an “add” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 3,745 ($48.94) to GBX 3,779 ($49.38) in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Derwent London to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,960 ($38.68) to GBX 3,095 ($40.44) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,219 ($42.06).

LON:DLN opened at GBX 3,126 ($40.85) on Tuesday. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 2,745 ($35.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,352 ($43.80). The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,229.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96.

In other Derwent London news, insider Simon P. Silver sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,138 ($41.00), for a total transaction of £784,500 ($1,025,088.20). Also, insider David Silverman sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,219 ($42.06), for a total transaction of £198,451.35 ($259,311.84).

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

