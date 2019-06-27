Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$16.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential downside of 3.61% from the stock’s previous close.

DGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a C$16.50 target price on Detour Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Laurentian set a C$20.00 price objective on Detour Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Detour Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Detour Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.88.

DGC stock opened at C$16.60 on Tuesday. Detour Gold has a 52-week low of C$9.38 and a 52-week high of C$16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 110.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.17.

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$274.02 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Detour Gold will post 0.482212 EPS for the current year.

In other Detour Gold news, Senior Officer Laurence Gaborit sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$129,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,565 shares in the company, valued at C$390,780.

About Detour Gold

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

