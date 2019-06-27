Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,338,900 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the May 15th total of 2,409,400 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period. 57.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Despegar.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of Despegar.com stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 215,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,366. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03. Despegar.com has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $941.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Despegar.com had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 797.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.