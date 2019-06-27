Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.13. Darling Ingredients posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $835.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.47 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 3.01%.

DAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 759.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 455.0% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,009. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.22. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

