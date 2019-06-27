Dana (NYSE:DAN) Trading Up 5.5%

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)’s share price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.41 and last traded at $19.40. Approximately 3,081,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,734,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research set a $21.00 target price on shares of Dana and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Dana alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.41. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Dana had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 31.31%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dana Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Dana’s payout ratio is 13.47%.

In other Dana news, VP James D. Kellett sold 2,825 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $45,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dana by 683.1% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Dana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

About Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.