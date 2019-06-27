Dana (NYSE:DAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of Dana stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.40. 2,793,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,690. Dana has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Dana had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dana will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James D. Kellett sold 2,825 shares of Dana stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $45,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dana by 683.1% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dana during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dana during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Dana during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.