Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) were up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 368,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 209,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 3.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $277.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.86 million. Curo Group had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 425.17%. Analysts forecast that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Curo Group by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,962,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,836 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 1,236.9% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,184,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 1,095,484 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,063,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after buying an additional 239,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 787.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 226,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 201,057 shares in the last quarter. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

