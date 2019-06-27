CUB Energy (CVE:KUB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CUB Energy Inc (CVE:KUB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.07. CUB Energy shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 53,053 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07.

CUB Energy Company Profile (CVE:KUB)

Cub Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 9 licenses with approximately 142,000 net acres in Transcarpathian and Dnieper-Donets basins in Ukraine. Cub Energy Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

