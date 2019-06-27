CUB Energy (CVE:KUB) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.09

Shares of CUB Energy Inc (CVE:KUB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 542137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.58.

About CUB Energy (CVE:KUB)

Cub Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 9 licenses with approximately 142,000 net acres in Transcarpathian and Dnieper-Donets basins in Ukraine. Cub Energy Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

