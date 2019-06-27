Cormark Raises Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) Price Target to C$22.00

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$20.50 to C$22.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Alaris Royalty’s FY2019 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AD. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$20.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial cut Alaris Royalty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC raised their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins raised their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Alaris Royalty in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Alaris Royalty stock opened at C$19.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.91, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Alaris Royalty has a one year low of C$15.62 and a one year high of C$21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.58 million and a PE ratio of 9.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.83.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$27.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaris Royalty will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Alaris Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.63%.

In related news, Director Jack Chuck Lee sold 2,500 shares of Alaris Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.61, for a total transaction of C$46,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,077,209.07. Also, Senior Officer Curtis James Krawetz sold 6,000 shares of Alaris Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.61, for a total value of C$111,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$683,377.81. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $215,125 in the last ninety days.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

