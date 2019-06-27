ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Trading 6.7% Higher

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares traded up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.14. 1,032,028 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,359,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered ConforMIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ConforMIS from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Get ConforMIS alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 97.85% and a negative net margin of 42.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Weiner sold 12,612 shares of ConforMIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $34,304.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 568,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,670.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley Langdale sold 20,542 shares of ConforMIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $59,160.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,484 shares in the company, valued at $332,593.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,535 shares of company stock worth $214,211. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ConforMIS by 172.2% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 316,300 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConforMIS in the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConforMIS in the 1st quarter valued at $45,100,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 116,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 66,922 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ConforMIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConforMIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.