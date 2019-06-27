Comparing SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) & COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY)

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) and COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get SANDVIK AB/ADR alerts:

This table compares SANDVIK AB/ADR and COSCO SHIPPING/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANDVIK AB/ADR 12.90% 23.82% 11.66% COSCO SHIPPING/ADR N/A N/A N/A

This table compares SANDVIK AB/ADR and COSCO SHIPPING/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANDVIK AB/ADR $11.52 billion 1.98 $1.46 billion $1.20 15.18 COSCO SHIPPING/ADR $13.38 billion 0.28 $393.96 million N/A N/A

SANDVIK AB/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than COSCO SHIPPING/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SANDVIK AB/ADR and COSCO SHIPPING/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANDVIK AB/ADR 2 1 1 0 1.75 COSCO SHIPPING/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

SANDVIK AB/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. COSCO SHIPPING/ADR does not pay a dividend. SANDVIK AB/ADR pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

SANDVIK AB/ADR has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COSCO SHIPPING/ADR has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SANDVIK AB/ADR beats COSCO SHIPPING/ADR on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SANDVIK AB/ADR Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems. It also provides mining and rock excavation equipment and tools, such as stationary and mobile crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, exploration drill rigs and tools, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, mining automation systems, and parts and services, as well as breakers, demolition tools, and booms. In addition, the company offers stainless steels, special alloys, and titanium products comprising bar and hollow bars, billets and blooms, controlled expansion alloy products, hot isostatic pressed products, metal powders, plates and sheets, strip steels, and wire products, as well as tubes, pipes, fittings, and flanges; and technical services related to stainless steels and special alloys. Further, it offers advisory services for the additive manufacturing, additive manufacturing services, and powders for additive manufacturing; and diffusion furnaces, and furnace products and heating materials. The company serves aerospace, automotive, construction, general engineering, mining, nuclear power generation, oil and gas, process, and renewable energy industries. Sandvik AB (publ) was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

COSCO SHIPPING/ADR Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses worldwide. The company operates Container Shipping and Related Business, Container Terminal and Related Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments. It offers container transportation, container stack, cargo storage, shipping agency, freight forwarding and transportation, logistics, vessel chartering, marine, document, vessel management and manning, liner agency, vessel owning, and other international sea transportation services. The company also provides technology services and solutions, as well as management and finance services; and designs and manufactures computer software. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 477 container vessels with a total shipping capacity of 2,758,813 TEU. The company was formerly known as China COSCO Holdings Company Limited and changed its name to COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. in November 2016. COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for SANDVIK AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANDVIK AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.