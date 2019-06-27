Comparing Pressure Biosciences (PBIO) & Its Rivals

Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS: PBIO) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Pressure Biosciences to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pressure Biosciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pressure Biosciences -403.86% N/A -392.92% Pressure Biosciences Competitors -212.02% -25.29% -11.33%

This table compares Pressure Biosciences and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pressure Biosciences $2.46 million -$9.70 million -0.17 Pressure Biosciences Competitors $1.14 billion $146.92 million 12.48

Pressure Biosciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pressure Biosciences. Pressure Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.2% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Pressure Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Pressure Biosciences has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pressure Biosciences’ competitors have a beta of 1.45, indicating that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pressure Biosciences and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pressure Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Pressure Biosciences Competitors 185 921 1289 67 2.50

As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential downside of 2.75%. Given Pressure Biosciences’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pressure Biosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Pressure Biosciences competitors beat Pressure Biosciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Pressure Biosciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources. The company offers Barocycler instrumentations, including Barocycler 2320EXT, Barozyme-HT48, Barocycler NEP3229, HUB440, HUB880, and The Shredder SG3. It also distributes cell disruption equipment, parts, and consumables. In addition, the company offers Barocycler consumable products, such as PCT MicroTubes, PCT-MicroCaps, PCT-Micro-Pestle, PULSE Tubes, and BaroFlex 8-well Processing Strips, as well as application specific kits. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. serves researchers at academic laboratories; government agencies; and biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and other life sciences institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. has a collaboration with NutraFuels, Inc. for the development of water-soluble Nanoemulsion-based nutraceuticals. The company was formerly known as Boston Biomedica, Inc. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in South Easton, Massachusetts.

