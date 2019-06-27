Comparing Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) and Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) and Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Adamis Pharmaceuticals and Leap Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamis Pharmaceuticals -239.53% -94.94% -73.03% Leap Therapeutics N/A -275.12% -116.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and Leap Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamis Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Leap Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Adamis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $5.88, suggesting a potential upside of 351.92%. Leap Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 540.24%. Given Leap Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Leap Therapeutics is more favorable than Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.7% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adamis Pharmaceuticals and Leap Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamis Pharmaceuticals $15.09 million 4.07 -$39.01 million ($1.00) -1.30 Leap Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.14 million ($2.51) -0.65

Leap Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adamis Pharmaceuticals. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leap Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Leap Therapeutics beats Adamis Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It also offers dry powder inhaler products consisting of albuterol (APC-2000) for the treatment of bronchospasms; fluticasone (APC-4000) for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone (APC-1000), a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; Tadalafil (APC-8000) for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; and naloxone injection product candidates (APC-6000) for the treatment of opioid overdose. In addition, the company provides corticosteroids, hormone replacement therapies, hospital outsourcing products, injectables, urological preparations, topical compounds for pain, and men's and women's health products; and certain veterinary pharmaceutical products for animals. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer. The company's clinical stage programs also include TRX518, a monoclonal antibody, which is in clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. It has collaboration agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc. to evaluate the company's TRX518, a GITR agonist, in combination with avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 IgG1 monoclonal antibody, and chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

