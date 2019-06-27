CLSA Analysts Give Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) a $120.00 Price Target

CLSA set a $120.00 target price on Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ATHM. ValuEngine lowered Autohome from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autohome from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Autohome from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Autohome from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.33.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $85.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $61.43 and a fifty-two week high of $117.99.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.43 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 40.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Autohome will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter worth $5,986,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,280,000 after acquiring an additional 64,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

