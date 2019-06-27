Cloudbric (CLB) One Day Volume Tops $762,388.00

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. During the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Cloudbric has a market cap of $3.64 million and $762,388.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cloudbric token can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00269254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.76 or 0.01699015 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00007631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000932 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00148417 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00018392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Cloudbric Token Profile

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 418,681,129 tokens. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io

Cloudbric Token Trading

Cloudbric can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

