Citigroup Upgrades Polymetal International (LON:POLY) to “Buy”

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 915 ($11.96). Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.44% from the stock’s current price.

POLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polymetal International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 973.33 ($12.72).

POLY stock opened at GBX 986.60 ($12.89) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 12.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 857.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.93. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of GBX 593.80 ($7.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 952.60 ($12.45).

In other Polymetal International news, insider Ian Cockerill purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 875 ($11.43) per share, with a total value of £56,875 ($74,317.26).

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

