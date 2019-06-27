Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cinedigm’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.02). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cinedigm will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cinedigm.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIDM shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cinedigm and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinedigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of CIDM stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. Cinedigm has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cinedigm stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Bailard Inc. owned 0.13% of Cinedigm at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinedigm (CIDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.