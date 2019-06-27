Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMG. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $489.00 to $647.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group set a $600.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up previously from $635.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $656.03.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $727.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $704.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $383.20 and a 1 year high of $749.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 80.30, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.39. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.22, for a total value of $1,336,097.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,565,011.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.02, for a total transaction of $6,845,873.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 307,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,659,000 after purchasing an additional 154,428 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 90,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

