China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Trading 10.3% Higher

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) shares traded up 10.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32. 424,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 657,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter.

About China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.