ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Short Interest Down 28.6% in June

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,400 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 252,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. First Analysis lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.02 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.01.

NYSE:ECOM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,927. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $31.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider M Scot Wingo sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $65,412.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 583,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,017,648.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1,760.7% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 625,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 591,559 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 78,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 31,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 157,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 96,983 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

