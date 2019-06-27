Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Trading 5.3% Higher

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $156.63 and last traded at $156.26. 116,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 103,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised Cavco Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.02.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.64. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $13,038,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth about $10,063,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $10,889,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 155.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,632,000 after buying an additional 75,667 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 2,795.8% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 77,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after buying an additional 75,291 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

