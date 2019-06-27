Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ earnings. Catalyst Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.88) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Catalyst Biosciences.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.18).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,124,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 39,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.68. The company had a trading volume of 19,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 24.94 and a current ratio of 24.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The company has a market cap of $89.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.38.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

