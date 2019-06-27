Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Castle Brands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) traded down 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 587,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 321,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.35 price objective on shares of Castle Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Castle Brands in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Castle Brands by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,742,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Castle Brands by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 35,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Castle Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, imports, and sells beverage alcohol and non-alcoholic beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company offers premium and super premium rums, whiskey, liqueurs, vodka, tequila, wine, amaretto, and other spirits, as well as ginger beer and ready-to-drink cocktails.

