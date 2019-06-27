Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up to $6.25

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.12, but opened at $6.25. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 5,644,803 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Williams Capital set a $12.00 price objective on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price objective on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks set a $12.00 price objective on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Callon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.68 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MHI Funds LLC lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 35,979 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 121,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,415 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 162,564 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

