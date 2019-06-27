Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Cadiz stock opened at $10.83 on Monday. Cadiz has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDZI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,665,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after buying an additional 171,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 344.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 42,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 32,576 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 24,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

