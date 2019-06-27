Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Burford Capital (LON:BUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,470 ($32.27) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BUR. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.05) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,543 ($20.16) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,253 ($29.44) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,080 ($27.18).

BUR stock opened at GBX 1,530 ($19.99) on Tuesday. Burford Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 1,288 ($16.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,075 ($27.11). The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,549.56.

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

