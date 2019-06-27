Buckingham Research Lowers CarMax (NYSE:KMX) to Neutral

Buckingham Research downgraded shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $94.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $81.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KMX. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 target price on CarMax and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarMax from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CarMax from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded CarMax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.17.

KMX opened at $84.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. CarMax has a 52 week low of $55.24 and a 52 week high of $88.64.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CarMax will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $1,554,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 360,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $25,625,227.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 511,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,435,547.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 383,490 shares of company stock worth $27,427,530. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in CarMax by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $70,000.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

