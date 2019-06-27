Buckingham Research Lowers CarMax (NYSE:KMX) to Neutral

Buckingham Research downgraded shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $94.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $81.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KMX. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 target price on CarMax and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarMax from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CarMax from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded CarMax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.17.
KMX opened at $84.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. CarMax has a 52 week low of $55.24 and a 52 week high of $88.64.
In related news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $1,554,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 360,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $25,625,227.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 511,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,435,547.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 383,490 shares of company stock worth $27,427,530. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in CarMax by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $70,000.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
