Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Shares Gap Down to $45.31

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.22, but opened at $45.31. Brunswick shares last traded at $44.39, with a volume of 2,046,525 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on BC. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Longbow Research set a $68.00 price target on Brunswick and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Brunswick from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

