Brokerages Set Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Price Target at $123.60

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.60.

PRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Primerica and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

In other news, VP Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $375,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $239,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,445.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,060. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 176.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,931. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Primerica has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $132.17.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $494.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.57 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Primerica will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

