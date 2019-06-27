Brokerages Set Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Price Target at $123.60

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.60.
PRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Primerica and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.
In other news, VP Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $375,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $239,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,445.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,060. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Primerica stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,931. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Primerica has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $132.17.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $494.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.57 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Primerica will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.
Primerica Company Profile
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.
