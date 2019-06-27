Brokerages Set Linde PLC (ETR:LIN) Target Price at $198.25

Shares of Linde PLC (ETR:LIN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €198.25 ($230.52).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of LIN traded down €2.35 ($2.73) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €174.95 ($203.43). The company had a trading volume of 1,018,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Linde has a one year low of €130.75 ($152.03) and a one year high of €191.80 ($223.02). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €170.28.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

