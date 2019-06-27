Brokerages Set Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target at $43.75

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles sold 25,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $1,024,087.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at $49,109.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $39.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,261. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.84 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $143.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.93%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

