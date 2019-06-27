Brokerages Set China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) Target Price at $78.00

Shares of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

CBPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded China Biologic Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $88.00 target price on China Biologic Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBPO. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the fourth quarter worth $849,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. TT International increased its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. TT International now owns 31,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Biologic Products stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.35. 127,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,396. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.95. China Biologic Products has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $107.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.27.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $129.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that China Biologic Products will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

