Brokerages Set $23.00 Target Price for Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Shares of Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Cumulus Media’s rating score has declined by 100% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $23.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cumulus Media an industry rank of 101 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Noble Financial set a $26.00 price target on Cumulus Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. Zazove Associates LLC grew its stake in Cumulus Media by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 394,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 121,068 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

CMLS stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,351. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.54 million. Research analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

