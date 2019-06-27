Brokerages Expect Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $377.12 Million

Analysts expect Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) to report sales of $377.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Ethanol’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $390.60 million and the lowest is $363.64 million. Pacific Ethanol posted sales of $410.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pacific Ethanol.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $355.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.87 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 4.46%.

PEIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital downgraded Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of PEIX stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.76. 399,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,251. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.30. Pacific Ethanol has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 197,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 406,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 46,240 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 22.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 430,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 79,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 97,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

