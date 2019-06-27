Brokerages Expect EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $181.94 Million

Brokerages expect EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to announce sales of $181.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for EXACT Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $183.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $180.80 million. EXACT Sciences reported sales of $102.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will report full-year sales of $743.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $738.93 million to $759.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EXACT Sciences.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $162.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.07 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 41.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. EXACT Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 79.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.45.

In related news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $1,035,707.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $67,273,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,498,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $828,509,000 after acquiring an additional 261,239 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 448,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,310,000 after acquiring an additional 257,395 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,501,000 after acquiring an additional 243,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the first quarter worth about $14,232,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXAS stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.06. 787,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,759. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.60 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.83. EXACT Sciences has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $117.98.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

