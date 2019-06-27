Brokerages Expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Compugen reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Compugen by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 56,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in Compugen by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 104,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. grew its holdings in Compugen by 7.2% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 311,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Compugen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 27,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. 22,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.49. Compugen has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

