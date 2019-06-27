Brokerages Expect Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) to post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Boot Barn reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $192.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. ValuEngine raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sidoti started coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 price target on Boot Barn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

NYSE BOOT traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.86. 641,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,875. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98. Boot Barn has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.15 million, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.20.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 81,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,680,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Boot Barn by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period.

Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

