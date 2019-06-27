Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $150.34

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $150.34 and last traded at $149.82, with a volume of 112599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.84.
BFAM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.27.
In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 443 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $56,593.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,914,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 5,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $747,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,117 shares in the company, valued at $18,701,237.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,247 shares of company stock worth $5,133,523 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:BFAM)
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.
