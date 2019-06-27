Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $150.34

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $150.34 and last traded at $149.82, with a volume of 112599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.84.

BFAM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.27.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $501.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.24 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 23.38%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 443 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $56,593.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,914,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 5,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $747,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,117 shares in the company, valued at $18,701,237.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,247 shares of company stock worth $5,133,523 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

