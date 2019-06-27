Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Trading Down 14.7%

Braveheart Resources Inc (CVE:BHT) dropped 14.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 121,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 46,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86.

About Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT)

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals in primarily in British Colombia, Canada. The company explores for silver and gold deposits. Its principal project is the Big Strike project, including the Alpine mine property covering an area of 10,141 hectares of land package located in the West Kootenay mining district of British Columbia.

