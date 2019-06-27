Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

BHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $9.48 on Monday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $14.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $312.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.49). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $128.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 41.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

