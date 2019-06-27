BMO Capital Markets Reiterates $45.00 Price Target for Chemours (NYSE:CC)

BMO Capital Markets set a $45.00 target price on Chemours (NYSE:CC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a report on Monday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Chemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Chemours and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemours from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Chemours currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.40.

Get Chemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $25.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Chemours has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $48.97.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 12.60%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 17.64%.

In related news, SVP Susan M. Kelliher acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.06 per share, for a total transaction of $149,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Bell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 55,500 shares of company stock worth $1,289,670. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Your Vision LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 6.3% during the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 40,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 27.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 11,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.