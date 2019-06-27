BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMCH. BidaskClub raised BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price target on BMC Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on BMC Stock to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

BMCH stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,236. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06. BMC Stock has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.37.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $825.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BMC Stock will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $374,800 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMCH. Raging Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,187,000 after buying an additional 843,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BMC Stock during the fourth quarter worth $12,172,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,289,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,438,000 after buying an additional 506,602 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in BMC Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $6,689,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BMC Stock by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,317,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after purchasing an additional 429,782 shares during the period.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

