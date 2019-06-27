BlockCAT (CAT) Hits Market Cap of $219,719.00

BlockCAT (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. BlockCAT has a total market cap of $219,719.00 and $17.00 worth of BlockCAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlockCAT has traded down 34% against the dollar. One BlockCAT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Radar Relay and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00270923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.48 or 0.01703130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00007689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000934 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00148450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00018568 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000496 BTC.

BlockCAT was first traded on July 5th, 2017. BlockCAT’s total supply is 9,200,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,360,121 tokens. The Reddit community for BlockCAT is /r/blockcat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlockCAT’s official Twitter account is @blockcatio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlockCAT is blockcat.io . The official message board for BlockCAT is medium.com/blockcat

BlockCAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockCAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockCAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockCAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

